June 13 Canada Housing Trust on Wednesday sold C$5 billion ($4.85 billion) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.05 percent notes, due June 15, 2017 were priced at 101.628 to yield 1.708 percent or 43 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia were the lead managers of the sale. ($1=C$1.03) (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)