Dec 13 Canada Housing Trust on Thursday sold C$5 billion ($5.102 billion) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 1.70 percent notes, due Dec. 15, 2017, were priced at 100.028 to yield 1.694 percent or 35 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.

The total issue amount is now C$10 billion ($10.20 billion.)