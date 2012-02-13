Feb 13 Canada Lithium Corp has secured a C$75 million ($74.9 million) debt facility from the Bank of Nova Scotia and Caterpillar Financial Services to fund its open pit Lithium mine and processing plant in Québec.

Cat Financial is also providing lease financing of up to $17 million for mobile mining equipment. The five-year facility is being backed up by a partial financial guarantee from Investissement Québec.

Canada Lithium said the project is on track to be commissioned later this year. Once completed, the project is slated to produce over 20,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate every year.

Shares of the Toronto-based company closed at 69 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.0012 Canadian dollars)