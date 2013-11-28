MUMBAI Nov 28 Canada Pension Plan Investment
Board (CPPIB) plans to invest $200 million for an 80 percent
stake in a joint venture with India's Shapoorji Pallonji Group
to buy real estate assets in Asia's third-largest economy.
The joint venture will invest in leased, income-producing
office buildings, according to a joint statement by the
companies issued on Thursday.
With a turnover of $2.5 billion, Shapoorji's businesses
include real estate development, construction, infrastructure,
biofuels and agriculture, and shipping and logistics.
The Canadian pension fund had assets worth C$192.8 billion
($182.14 billion) as on Sept. 30, of which C$22 billion was
invested in real estate.
($1 = 1.0586 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Indulal P.M.; Editing by Anand Basu)