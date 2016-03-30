March 30 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said it invested 480 million euros ($544 million) to support the acquisition of Dutch car leasing company LeasePlan by a consortium of investors.

A group of investors agreed in July to buy LeasePlan for about 3.7 billion euros from Global Mobility Holding, a joint venture between Volkswagen and banker Friedrich von Metzler.

The consortium of investors includes Dutch pension fund service provider PGGM, Denmark's largest pension fund ATP and Goldman Sachs. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)