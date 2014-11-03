TORONTO Nov 3 The union that represents workers along the St. Lawrence Seaway has agreed to take a contract dispute to arbitration, avoiding a strike that would have shut the waterway linking the Great Lakes and the Atlantic Ocean.

The union, Unifor, announced the news in a statement on Sunday evening. It had previously set a strike deadline for Monday.

"We have been meeting night and day the past week to reach a deal, and came to the conclusion that arbitration was the best way to resolve remaining issues," Unifor National Representative Joel Fournier said in the statement.

Some 460 Unifor members work for the not-for-profit St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)