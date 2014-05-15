TORONTO May 15 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce said on Thursday it will take a non-cash
goodwill impairment charge of C$420 million ($386.10 million) on
its Caribbean unit due to challenging economic conditions in the
region.
The bank, Canada's fifth-largest, said the charge will be
included in its results for the fiscal second quarter ended
April 30, which it will report on May 29.
CIBC also said it will record C$123 million in incremental
loan losses for the unit, CIBC FirstCaribbean, "reflecting
revised expectations on the extent and timing of the anticipated
economic recovery in the Caribbean region."
Before the writedown was announced, analysts had expected
the bank to post net income of C$818 million for the quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CIBC's shares ended the session up 10 Canadian cents at
C$97.29. The results were released after markets closed.
($1 = 1.09 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Bernard Orr)