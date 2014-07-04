BRIEF-Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and some of its units
* Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries
TORONTO, July 4 A Canadian National Railway train carrying crude, gravel and lumber derailed near Whitecourt, Alberta early on Friday morning, the town's fire chief said.
Six cars on an 81-car train were laying on their side, Whitecourt fire chief Brian Wynn told Reuters, adding that there were no leaks or fires.
About 20 emergency crews were on site following a call about the derailment around 5:40 a.m. local time, Wynn said.
The Transportation Safety Board said it has deployed an investigator to the site.
CN Rail officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Sandra Maler)
* Verizon announces tender offers for 30 series of notes of Verizon and certain of its subsidiaries
* Innova Gaming - engaged Raymond James Ltd as financial advisors to special committee of board in response to unsolicited proposal by Pollard Banknote Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daiichi Sankyo Inc announces new analyses of once-daily savaysa (edoxaban) in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation to be presented at the acc 66th annual scientific session