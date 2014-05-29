GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed's "dovish hike" sends shares to record highs, dollar dips
* Euro gets added lift as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears
May 29 Canadian National Railway Chief Executive Claude Mongeau said on Thursday he expects U.S. regulators to phase out use of DOT-111 rail cars for transporting crude oil in three to five years, following a deadly explosion in Quebec last year.
"Canada has already spoken; all these older legacy DOT-111 cars have to be phased out of flammable service (there) in the next three years," Mongeau said, speaking at a Sanford Bernstein conference in New York. "I think the U.S. will follow suit, three years, five years who knows? That's the range I think." (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Euro gets added lift as Dutch election soothes EU breakup fears
* Spartan Energy Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Rennova Health Inc announces $15,794,500 private placement of convertible notes and repayment or restructuring of existing debt