Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
TORONTO Oct 7 Canadian National Railway Co
* Confirms 26 cars on a westbound mixed-freight train derailed on Tuesday, near Clair, Saskatchewan
* Canadian National spokesman says derailed cars include six carrying dangerous goods, two of those containing petroleum distillate spilled and are on fire, four others are reported to be intact
* Canadian National says train originating in Winnipeg, Manitoba, destined for Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, had three locomotives pulling 100 cars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: