Chipotle says a third of its board not to stand for re-election
March 17 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday four of its 12 directors would not stand for board re-election at the burrito chain's shareholder meeting in May.
CALGARY Alberta Oct 7 A Canadian National Railway Co train that derailed near Clair, Saskatchewan and caught on fire was carrying dangerous goods, the Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.
The agency did not specify what the train was carrying. Global News said the CN train was carrying mixed freight when it derailed about 190 kilometers east of Saskatoon.
Global said the train was carrying mixed freight, adding the train's three locomotives were hauling 100 cars west when the derailment occurred. There were no reports of injuries. Police have evacuated residents within five miles of the site.
CN Rail could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Scott Haggett in Calgary and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Amran Abocar)
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc- files for non timely 10-K - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nuQ8mj) Further company coverage:
* Chipotle Mexican Grill-on March 13, John Charlesworth, Patrick Flynn, Darlene Friedman and Stephen Gillett determined that they will not stand for re-election to board Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mBREyO) Further company coverage: