By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 7 A freight train derailed
in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan on Tuesday, setting two
cars carrying petroleum distillate on fire, Canadian National
Railway Co said.
The railway said the train, traveling from Winnipeg,
Manitoba, to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, had three locomotives and
was pulling 100 cars. It said 26 cars derailed near the
community of Clair.
"Of the 26 derailed cars, two cars carrying petroleum
distillate have spilled and that's the product that caught fire.
There were four other dangerous goods cars; two of hydrochloric
acid, two of caustic soda. They are reported to be intact," said
CN spokesman Jim Feeny.
He said no injuries were immediately reported. The spill was
not on the main line.
Derailments have become a particularly sensitive issue in
Canada since the crude oil train crash in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
in July 2013 that killed 47 people.
Feeny said he could not immediately confirm what type of
tanker car was carrying the distillate. He declined to identify
the owner of the product, saying it was confidential customer
information.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it was
deploying a team of investigators to the site, which is about
124 miles (200 km) east of the city of Saskatoon.
Local media reported some nearby residents in the rural area
and about 50 people from Clair had been evacuated.
