TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian National Railway Co
earnings rose in the fourth quarter, topping
expectations on a boost from higher volumes and more efficient
operations, the company said on Tuesday, and it boosted its
dividend.
CN Rail, Canada's biggest railway, raised its quarterly
dividend 25 percent to 31.25 Canadian cents per common share.
CN Rail's operating ratio, a key efficiency measure,
improved 4.1 points to 60.7 percent for the fourth quarter, but
lagged CP Rail's 59.8 percent operating ratio. The ratio
expresses operating costs as a percentage of revenue, so lower
values are better.
Net income rose to C$844 million ($681 million), or C$1.03 a
share, from C$635 million, or 76 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to C$3.21 billion from C$2.75 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 97 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$3.12 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = $1.24 Canadian)
