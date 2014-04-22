(Adds details on results, CEO comment from conference call)
TORONTO, April 22 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's biggest railroad, reported first-quarter
earnings that topped expectations on Tuesday and reaffirmed its
2014 financial outlook, even as an extremely cold winter
hampered operations.
Net earning rose to C$623 million, or 75 Canadian cents per
share, from C$555 million, or 65 Canadian cents per share, in
the same period a year ago.
Revenue rose 9 percent to C$2.69 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share were 66 Canadian cents, compared
with 61 Canadian cents in the year-ago quarter.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 62.5 Canadian cents a
share and revenue of C$2.64 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
""It is the harshest winter at least I have been involved
with and I have been at CN for 20 years," Chief Executive Claude
Mongeau during a conference call. "It clearly impacted our
ability to meet all of the customer demand that we had in front
of us."
CN's results come after a record first quarter at rival
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.
CN said its operating ratio for the quarter slipped to 69.6
percent from 68.4 percent a year ago. Operating ratio is the
percentage of revenue needed to maintain operations and is a key
measure of railroad efficiency. The lower the number the better.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Leslie
Adler)