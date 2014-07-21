TORONTO, July 21 Canadian National Railway Co
, the country's largest rail operator, reported an
18-percent jump in second-quarter profit on Monday and revised
its 2014 financial outlook.
Net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$847
million ($789.6 million), or C$1.03 per share, from C$717
million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, in the same period a
year ago.
CN said it now expects to deliver "solid double-digit EPS
growth" in 2014 over 2013 earnings per share of C$3.06, versus
an earlier forecast of "aiming for double-digit" growth. It also
lifted its 2014 free cash flow forecast to a range of C$1.8
billion to C$2 billion, from a previous view of C$1.6 billion to
C$1.7 billion.
($1 = 1.0727 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Susan Taylor)