European shares hit 2-week low as banks, Gemalto tumble
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 18 Unifor, Canada's largest private-sector workers' union, said it was unable to reach a new tentative agreement with Canadian National Railway Co after months of negotiations.
Unifor, which has five collective agreements with CN Rail, had opened talks in September, on contracts for about 5,000 workers across the country.
"There was some progress made over the week, but there have been several stumbling blocks on non-economic issues that prevent the talks from going forward," Unifor said in a statement.
Unifor and CN Rail are to schedule future meetings in January to continue the negotiations. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Gemalto plummets after warning (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining prospective buyers.
* People around the world can now broadcast live video to Facebook from their desktop or laptop computers - Blog Source text : (http://bit.ly/2mt9QOT) Further company coverage: