* Announce appointment of Brent Butler as CEO and director of company
CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 Planned maintenance at Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's 125,000-barrel-per-day Horizon oil sands project has been completed and synthetic crude production resumed on Monday, the company said on Wednesday.
The turnaround was extended by five days after an unexpected build up of solids in fractionator, but Horizon is expected to ramp up to full volumes later this week. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
CHIBA, April 4 Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States will slow as domestic gas demand there grows and available supply there is used up, said ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance at a gas industry conference on Tuesday in Chiba, Japan.