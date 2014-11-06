BRIEF-Safe Bulkers amends exchange offer for its series B preferred shares
* Safe bulkers, inc. Amends exchange offer for its series b preferred shares
Nov 6 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said its third-quarter profit fell 11 percent, hurt by lower crude oil and natural gas liquids netbacks in North America.
Net income fell to C$1.04 billion ($912.3 million), or 94 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from C$1.17 billion, or C$1.07 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit from operations, which excludes most one-time items, fell 2.5 percent to C$984 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share.
(1 US dollar = 1.1400 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in Calgary; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Safe bulkers, inc. Amends exchange offer for its series b preferred shares
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, on Friday said it will raise prices for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) by 9.8 percent in the Brazilian market. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Diane Craft)
March 17 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp