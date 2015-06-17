CALGARY, Alberta, June 17 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's second-quarter production will be reduced by approximately 7,500 barrel per day as a result of wildfires in Alberta that shut in output at the Primrose and Kirby South projects, the company said on Wednesday.

The impact will put output at the lower end of second-quarter guidance of 805,000 to 835,000 bpd, the company said, while full-year production guidance remains unchanged. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)