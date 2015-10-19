BRIEF-Dome Energy acquires oil field in Wyoming
March 23 Dome Energy publ AB: * Acquires oil field in Wyoming * Acquisition cost less than $50,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 19 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd recommended its shareholders reject Suncor Energy Inc's hostile takeover bid.
Canadian Oil Sands, the largest shareholder in Canada's biggest synthetic crude project, Syncrude, asked its shareholders to reject the "undervalued, opportunistic and exploitive" Suncor offer.
Suncor, Canada's largest oil producer, had offered to buy the company earlier this month, valuing it at C$4.3 billion ($3.33 billion) as it sought to expand in the country's oil sands.
Following the hostile offer, Canadian Oil Sands adopted a poison pill to thwart Suncor's bid. ($1 = 1.2920 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday: