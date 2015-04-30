CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Canadian Oil Sands
Ltd, the largest shareholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd
joint venture, said on Thursday it swung to a loss in the first
quarter as oil prices dropped by more than half.
The company, which has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude
project, said its net loss was C$186 million ($154.1 million),
or 38 Canadian cents per share, compared with a net profit of
C$172 million, or 35 Canadian cents, in the first quarter of
2014.
Canadian Oil Sands said its loss came on sharply lower oil
prices, as well as non-cash losses in U.S. dollar debt. It sold
its synthetic crude for C$55.95 per barrel, on average, in the
quarter, down from C$105.73.
Sales volumes from its share of Syncrude's synthetic crude
oil averaged 107,300 barrels per day, up 1.9 percent from
105,300 bpd in the year-prior quarter.
Operating costs were C$35.71 per barrel, down 24 from
C$46.91 per barrel in the year-earlier quarter on lower natural
gas and diesel costs, as well as cost-cutting initiatives.
The Syncrude project, which can produce 350,000 barrels per
day, has a history of unplanned shutdowns caused by equipment
malfunctions, particularly at its complex upgraders, which
convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil sands into
refinery-ready synthetic crude.
The other Syncrude partners are Imperial Oil Ltd ;
Mocal Energy; Murphy Oil Corp ; Nexen, a wholly owned
subsidiary of China's CNOOC Ltd ; Sinopec and
Suncor Energy Inc.
Canadian Oil Sands' cash flow, a measure of its ability to
pay for new projects, fell 79 percent to C$76 million, or 16
Canadian cents a share, from C$357 million, or 74 Canadian cents
a share.
Canadian Oil Sands shares closed at C$13.11 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Thursday. The shares have fallen 43 percent
over the past 12 months compared with a 25 percent drop in the
exchange's energy index.
($1 = 1.2067 Canadian dollars)
