March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 29 Canadian Oil Sands , the largest-interest owner in the Syncrude oil sands project, has not received any offers to rival Suncor Energy's hostile takeover bid but is "getting interest", chief executive Ryan Kubik said on Thursday.
Suncor, which has a 12 percent stake in the joint venture Syncrude mining and upgrading project, made a C$4.3 billion ($3.27 billion) offer this month for Canadian Oil Sands.
In a phone interview, Kubik said top shareholders have told him Suncor's bid "substantially undervalues Canadian Oil Sands' assets". (Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Grant McCool)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.