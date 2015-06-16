June 16 Cara Operations Ltd, owner of
the Swiss Chalet casual dining chain and Harvey's burger outlets
familiar across Canada, is gearing up to lead a consolidation in
the country's fragmented restaurant industry.
Canada's largest operator of full-service restaurants,
controlled by dealmaker Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings
Ltd, made a strong stock market debut in April and has
made no secret that it's looking to expand through acquisitions.
"Acquisitions are definitely on the radar for Cara and there
will be some announcements soon," said a source familiar with
Cara's plans. "There's deals in the hopper."
Analysts said while Cara could look to buy more full-service
brands such as Jack Astor's or St-Hubert, the company could also
be interested in fast-casual cafes that offer options perceived
to be healthier and are increasingly popular in the country.
Acquisitions are just about the only way to grow for
Canada's few big restaurant groups, analysts said.
"If you're a large Canadian restaurant there is opportunity
to grow, but it's really a steal-share game," said Robert
Carter, executive director at market research firm NPD Group.
Canadian restaurant traffic has been stagnant at about 6.5
billion annually for five years, according to NPD, and no growth
is expected anytime soon as the economy grows only modestly.
But individual deals are likely to be small, given the
nature of the country's restaurant industry.
Apart from Cara, the only other big locally based operator -
if you exclude Tim Hortons-Burger King parent Restaurant Brands
Inc - is MTY Food Group Inc, the owner of
fast-food brands such as shopping mall favorite Manchu Wok.
MTY is also likely to be on the prowl.
"MTY and Cara are much less levered than their U.S. peers,
so I think there is a lot of firepower in both cases to lever up
and buy something material that moves the needle," said Patrick
Blais, senior portfolio manager at Manulife Asset Management.
Manulife owns 16.5 percent of Cara and 9.28 percent of MTY.
AMBITIOUS TARGET
Cara aims to boost revenue to between C$2.5 billion and $C3
billion in five to seven years, up from C$1.7 billion ($1.4
billion) in 2014, according to the company's IPO prospectus.
The company, which has a market value of about C$400
million, declined to comment on its expansion plans.
However, the source said Cara is likely to target companies
or brands with revenue of C$80 million-C$160 million.
MTY, valued at about C$630 million, did not respond to
requests for comment.
Privately owned Ontario-based Artisano Bakery Cafe, Hero
Burgers and Williams Fresh Cafe are some fast-casual chains that
could tempt a bigger company, said Bruce Winder, senior adviser
at retail consultancy firm J.C. Williams Group.
Overall sales at fast-casual chains rose nearly 30 percent
last year, six times the average growth at the top 10 chains in
the country, according to consultancy firm Technomic.
MTY has already made inroads into fast-casual, buying the
owner of the Extreme Pita and Mucho Burrito chains in 2013. It
already owns Thai Express and Sushi Shop.
The prospect of lower costs is also a motivator to do deals.
Canadian restaurants pay two-to-three times more for dairy
products and chicken than chains south of the border, said Ed
Khediguian, who oversees GE Capital's lending to the restaurant
sector in Canada.
Cara's same-restaurant sales rose 2.6 percent last year,
while MTY's fell 0.9 percent.
Cara's stock has risen about 50 percent since it went public
on April 10. MTY's stock has declined 2.4 percent.
($1 = 1.2321 Canadian dollars)
(Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Ted Kerr)