WFP head says "race against time" under way to prevent Yemen famine
AMMAN, March 13 Aid workers are in a "race against time" to prevent famine threatening millions of people in Yemen, a senior U.N. official said in Monday.
(Corrects headline to remove incorrect reference to profit doubling. Corrects paragraph 1 to say profit rose nearly four-fold, not nearly doubled. Corrects paragraph 2 to say year-earlier profit was $27.7 million, or 56 cents per share, not $55.8 million, or 95 cents per share. Corrects paragraph 3 to say revenue rose 86 percent, not 47 percent)
Nov 12 Canadian Solar Inc's third-quarter profit rose nearly four-fold, helped by the sale of five utility-scale solar power plants in Canada.
Net profit attributable to the company rose to $104.2 million, or $1.75 per share, from $27.7 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue shot up 86 percent to $914.4 million. (Reporting By Swetha Gopinath and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
AMMAN, March 13 Aid workers are in a "race against time" to prevent famine threatening millions of people in Yemen, a senior U.N. official said in Monday.
* Region could see 12-18 inches of snow (Adds quote from New York City mayor, details on flight cancellations)
WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. President Donald Trump is set to formally announce a review of vehicle fuel efficiency rules locked in at the end of the Obama administration when he meets with automaker chiefs this week, according to two sources briefed on the matter.