* Net income down 11 pct to C$45.6 million
* EPS down 8 percent to C$0.60
(Adds comment from company, data)
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canadian Western Bank
on Thursday posted a drop in third-quarter earnings, and warned
the lower price of crude will keep its oil and gas loan
portfolio under strain in the energy-producing province of
Alberta.
The bank, which mainly lends to clients in the western
provinces of Canada, including Alberta, reported net income of
C$45.6 million ($35 million) in the quarter ending July 31, down
11 percent compared with a year earlier. Earnings per share fell
by 8 percent to C$0.60.
"Our outlook for the remainder of 2016 reflects expectations
for ongoing credit stress and macroeconomic uncertainty within
Alberta, primarily related to the impact of persistent low oil
prices," the bank said in a statement.
The bank said its portfolio of loans to oil and gas
producers remained under strain, with funds set aside to cover
bad loans higher than normal levels. Crude prices struck a
13-year low early this year although there was a partial
recovery in the time period covered by the bank's third quarter.
As Canada's top oil-producing province, Alberta has been hit
hard by the crude price slump and the impact was exacerbated by
wildfires earlier this year, which led to the evacuation of
90,000 residents and prompted some energy firms to suspend oil
operations.
Canada's biggest six banks, which are more diversified than
Canadian Western, had each reported earnings results that beat
forecasts during the latest quarter.
($1 = 1.3115 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Susan Thomas and W
Simon)