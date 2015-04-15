April 15 G3 Global Grain Group, a joint venture of U.S. grain trader Bunge Ltd and state-owned Saudi Arabian company Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co (SALIC), said on Wednesday it is buying a majority stake in Canadian grain handler CWB for $201 million (C$250 million).

Following are facts about the companies and grain trade statistics from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Canadian Grain Commission.

WHAT IS CWB?

The 69-year-old western Canadian wheat and barley marketing monopoly, formerly known as the Canadian Wheat Board, was dismantled by the government in 2012. Ottawa agreed to temporarily back CWB but required it to produce a plan to privatize within four years.

WHO ARE THE BUYERS?

Bunge has storage, processing and transportation assets in 40 countries. In Canada, Bunge crushes canola and soybeans and exports grain through its port terminal in Quebec. Bunge is one of the "ABCD companies" that dominate global grain trading, along with Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.

SALIC was formed in 2011 by late Saudi King Abdullah to ensure food security for the desert kingdom, mainly through mass production projects with other countries. SALIC, which is tasked with overseas investments, is the agriculture arm of the Public Investment Fund wealth fund. In 2013, SALIC was part of a consortium with other Saudi firms that bought London-listed Continental Farmers Group.

WHAT IS INCLUDED?

CWB assets include a small, growing network of country elevators, an eastern port terminal, 2,500 rail cars that it leases to railways and two vessels to move crops through the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Seaway.

CWB is building crop elevators near Pasqua and Colonsay, Saskatchewan, and St. Adolphe and Bloom, Manitoba. It has also bought elevators in Saskatchewan and Mission Terminal, which provide it grain storage at Port of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Bunge's export terminal in Quebec City and four elevators in Quebec will also be transferred to the new venture.

SAUDI IMPORTS IN 2013/14 (JULY/JUNE)

Wheat: 3.429 million tonnes

Barley: 9.0 million tonnes

(Graphic: reut.rs/1zhdl6z)

CANADA EXPORTS IN 2013/14

Wheat: 23.238 million tonnes (about 380,000 T to Saudi)

Barley: 1.559 million tonnes (about 125,000 T to Saudi)

RECENT LARGE GRAIN HANDLER ACQUISITIONS

2012: Glencore bought Canadian grain handler Viterra for $6.2 billion.

2013: Marubeni Corp bought U.S. firm Gavilon for $2.7 billion.

2014: China state trader COFCO bought a $1.5 billion majority stake in Noble Group's agriculture business and in Dutch trader Nidera for $4 billion including debt.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Ted Botha)