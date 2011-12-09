Dec 9 Canadian Zinc Corp said it
received an environmental approval for its flagship Prairie
Creek mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.
The Mackenzie Valley Environmental Impact Review Board
(MVEIRB), which is responsible for environmental impact
assessment in Canada's Mackenzie Valley, concluded that the mine
is unlikely to have any significant adverse impact on the
environment.
The Board suggested that the project should now go to the
permitting stage managed by the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water
Board (MVLWB) for the issue of licences, the company said in a
statement.
The Prairie Creek mineral deposit, located in the
Northwestern Territories of Canada, is known for its zinc, lead
and silver deposits.
Shares of Canadian Zinc closed at 7 Canadian cents on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)