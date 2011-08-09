* Q2 FFO C$26.9 mln vs C$25.3 mln year ago

* Monthly rents rise 2.5 percent

* Occupancy rises to 98.4 pct (Follows alerts)

Aug 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Capreit) (CAR_u.TO) posted higher quarterly normalized funds from operations (NFFO), helped by an increase in monthly rents and occupancy.

The REIT's normalized FFO, a key performance measure that excludes the profit-reducing effect of depreciation, rose to C$26.9 million from C$25.3 million, a year ago.

Overall average monthly rents increased 2.5 percent and occupancy rose slightly to 98.4 percent.

However, basic NFFO per unit fell by 6.8 percent as a result of a 13 percent increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding.

On a per-unit basis, quarterly FFO was 36 Canadian cents a share, compared with 38 Canadian cents a share a year ago.

Units of the trust, which have gained about 18 percent in value over the last year, closed at C$18.20 Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)