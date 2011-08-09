BRIEF-Regency Centers Corp reports net income for Q4 of $55.9 million
* Regency Centers Corp qtrly net income for Q4 of $55.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
* Q2 FFO C$26.9 mln vs C$25.3 mln year ago
* Monthly rents rise 2.5 percent
* Occupancy rises to 98.4 pct (Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Capreit) (CAR_u.TO) posted higher quarterly normalized funds from operations (NFFO), helped by an increase in monthly rents and occupancy.
The REIT's normalized FFO, a key performance measure that excludes the profit-reducing effect of depreciation, rose to C$26.9 million from C$25.3 million, a year ago.
Overall average monthly rents increased 2.5 percent and occupancy rose slightly to 98.4 percent.
However, basic NFFO per unit fell by 6.8 percent as a result of a 13 percent increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding.
On a per-unit basis, quarterly FFO was 36 Canadian cents a share, compared with 38 Canadian cents a share a year ago.
Units of the trust, which have gained about 18 percent in value over the last year, closed at C$18.20 Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Amruta Sabnis in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Regency Centers Corp qtrly net income for Q4 of $55.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share
* Franklin Resources announces month-end assets under management
* In medium term expects sustainable ROE of at least 10%, which implies an underlying ITR of at least 12%