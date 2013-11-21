Nov 21 : * Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises price target to C$71 from C$65;

rating underweight * Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays raises price target to C$64 from

C$59; rating equal weight * CIBC : Barclays raises price target to C$86 from C$80; rating

underweight * Canadian Western Bank : Barclays raises price target to C$34 from

C$31; rating equal weight * Laurentian Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price target to C$47 from

C$45; rating underweight * National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price target to C$91 from

C$84; rating equal weight * RBC : Barclays raises price target to C$70 from C$66; rating equal

weight * TD Bank : Barclays raises price target to C$97 from C$93; rating

