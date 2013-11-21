Nov 21 :
* Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises price target to
C$71 from C$65;
rating underweight
* Bank of Nova Scotia : Barclays raises price target
to C$64 from
C$59; rating equal weight
* CIBC : Barclays raises price target to C$86 from
C$80; rating
underweight
* Canadian Western Bank : Barclays raises price target
to C$34 from
C$31; rating equal weight
* Laurentian Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price
target to C$47 from
C$45; rating underweight
* National Bank of Canada : Barclays raises price
target to C$91 from
C$84; rating equal weight
* RBC : Barclays raises price target to C$70 from C$66;
rating equal
weight
* TD Bank : Barclays raises price target to C$97 from
C$93; rating
equal weight
