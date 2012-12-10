BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality offers to buy FelCor
* Ashford Inc confirms support for proposed acquisition of FelCor Lodging Trust by Ashford Hospitality Trust
Dec 10 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Monday sold C$750 million ($758 million) of five-year deposit notes due Oct. 18, 2017 in a reopening of an existing five-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 2.35 percent notes were priced at 100.368 to yield 2.269 percent, or 98 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.
The total amount now outstanding is C$2.0 billion.
The lead manager on the sale was Canadian Imperial Bank.
* On february 15, 2017, Co and American Intercontinental University entered into a settlement agreement with Private Plaintiffs
* Vaalco Energy Inc - year-end 2016 proved reserves of 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe)