Dec 10 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on Monday sold C$750 million ($758 million) of five-year deposit notes due Oct. 18, 2017 in a reopening of an existing five-year issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.35 percent notes were priced at 100.368 to yield 2.269 percent, or 98 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$2.0 billion.

The lead manager on the sale was Canadian Imperial Bank.