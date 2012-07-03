(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)
July 3 Canadian Mining Industry:
* Stonecap securities raises Argonaut Gold price target
to C$9.50 from C$9.20; rating sector perform
* Stonecap raises Aurcana Corp price target to C$1.30
from C$1.25; rating outperform
* Stonecap cuts Great Panther Silver Ltd price target
to C$2.30 from C$2.60; rating sector perform
* Stonecap raises Goldgroup Mining Inc price target to
C$1.05 from C$1; rating sector perform
* Stonecap cuts Orvana Minerals Corp price target to
C$2 from C$2.05; rating outperform
* Stonecap cuts Rio Alto Mining Ltd price target to
C$5.80 from C$6.10; rating outperform
* Stonecap cuts Revett Minerals price target to C$7
from C$7.50; rating outperform
* Stonecap cuts San Gold Corp price target to C$1.35
from C$1.40; rating sector perform
* Stonecap cuts St Andrew Goldfields Ltd price target
to C$0.60 from C$0.75; rating sector perform
* Stonecap cuts SilverCrest Mines Inc price target to
C$3.75 from $3.90; rating outperform
