(Corrects year in third paragraph to 2014)
* Says Pershing meeting, prep violate non-compete
* Asks court to confirm right to recover payments
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canadian National Railway
said on Friday that its board had voted unanimously to
cancel former chief executive Hunter Harrison's pension and
benefits in response to his campaign to take the top job at
rival Canadian Pacific Railway.
Activist investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management is waging a proxy battle to install Harrison at CP
over the objections of its current board and management.
CN suspended the payments in January, noting that a
non-compete provision that it says expires only at the end of
2014 is one condition of Harrison's pension.
"CN believes Mr. Harrison breached his non-compete and other
employment obligations to the company," said the statement,
citing among other things Harrison's participation in a Pershing
town hall meeting for media and investors on Monday.
CN said it had amended court proceedings filed in January
asking for a declaration confirming its right to both cancel the
payments and "recover previously paid pension amounts."
CP would likely cover losses if Harrison became chief
executive, and Pershing promised to cover payments if its
campaign is unsuccessful.
(Reporting By Allison Martell; Additional reporting by Susan
Taylor; Editing by Janet Guttsman)