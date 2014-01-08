Oil prices hit 3-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
Jan 8 Canadian National Railway Co : * New Brunswick premier David Alward says impact of train derailment/fire on
environment appear "minimal" * CEO Claude Mongeau says 17 cars derailed, five carrying crude and four
carrying propane * CN Rail's Mongeau says at this point "the issue is contained" * Emergency measures official says there are approximately 150 evacuees due to
train derailment * CN Rail CEO Mongeau says crude comes from western Canada; was destined for
Irving Oil refinery * CN official says there are "a few cars that we do see flames coming off of";
CEO says "very controlled" burn
SEOUL, March 13 Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
March 12 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: HEALTHCARE Aides to Trump attack the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House seeks to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans. U.S. ATTORNEYS Two days before U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara was fired, Trump tried to call the high-profile New York prosecutor in what
* Seeks flexible contracts, some long-term deals expire in 2025