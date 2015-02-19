BRIEF-Altisource Residential Corp announces agreement to acquire single family rental homes
* Announces agreement to acquire up to 3,500 single family rental homes; completes initial closing of 757 stabilized rental properties
Feb 19 Canadian National Railway Co : * Unifor says will not accept gov't inteference in cn rail contract
talks, determined to reach deal at bargaining table * Unifor says the gov't has no roll as relates to collective bargaining on cn
rail contract * Unifor declines to say what recourse it has if the gov't uses back-to-work
legislation in the event of a strike
(Updates with official prices) By Jan Harvey LONDON, March 31 Copper fell more than 1 percent on Friday as the end of a strike at Peru's biggest copper mine dampened supply fears that had driven the metal higher this quarter, though upbeat data from major consumer China lent support. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Cerro Verde facility will resume work on Friday after voting to end a near three-week strike that had halved output, the union said late on Thursday. Th