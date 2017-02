TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian National Railway said on Friday it will spend C$1.75 billion ($1.75 billion) in 2012 to maintain and upgrade its network and to drive growth and productivity initiatives.

CN said it will spend more than C$1 billion on track infrastructure, to maintain safe operations and enhance productivity. This includes spending on rail, ties, track materials and bridge improvements.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)