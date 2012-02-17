* More than C$1 bln for infrastructure

* Plan puts about C$500 mln to growth, productivity efforts

* Railway spent C$1.7 bln last year (Adds comparison with last year's spending, analyst's comment)

TORONTO, Feb 17 Canadian National Railway said on Thursday it will boost its 2012 capital spending slightly from last year, with plans to invest C$1.75 billion to maintain and upgrade its network and to drive growth and productivity initiatives.

CN, which spent C$1.7 billion ($1.7 billion) in 2011, said it will invest more than C$1 billion on track infrastructure, to maintain safe operations and enhance productivity. This includes spending on rail, ties, track materials and bridge improvements.

"C$1.75 billion sounds like a lot, but it's not up that much from last year," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said. "It's typical."

The infrastructure spending includes funds for rail-line and yard improvements on the Elgin Joliet and Eastern Railway in the Chicago area, which CN acquired in 2009. Sidings on its corridor between Edmonton, Alberta, and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, will be extended, and longer passing tracks will be put in place in Northern Ontario.

About C$150 million will be spend on equipment, including freight cars and locomotive upgrades.

The Montreal-based railway said it has also earmarked about C$500 million to capitalize on growth opportunities and to purchase technology to boost productivity.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said last month that it will invest C$1.1 billion to C$1.2 billion in its business operations this year.

CP shares were up C$1.04, or 1.4 percent, at C$73.92 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.

$1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)