Dec 12 Canadian National Railway Co
and Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) have
reached a tentative agreement on labor contracts before the
expiry of the current contract.
Details were not available, as the agreement needs to be
ratified by TCRC members, a process expected to take about 60
days.
The contract covers about 1,800 CN locomotive engineers in
Canada.
"It's the first time we have reached a tentative agreement
with CN before the expiration of the old contract," Rex Beatty,
president of the TCRC, said in a statement.
Shares of CN, Canada's biggest railway, were trading down 1
percent at C$77.99 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
wider TSX index was down 1.75 percent.
