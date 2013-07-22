TORONTO, July 22 Canadian National Railway, Canada's largest railroad, posted a higher net profit for the second quarter on Monday, helped by freight rate increases and higher volumes due to strong energy markets.

Net income rose to C$717 million ($693.42 million), or C$1.69 per diluted shares, from C$631 million, or C$1.44 per share, during the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to C$1.66 from C$1.50 per share a year earlier.