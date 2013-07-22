CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Eastman Chemical reports quarterly earnings per share $0.79 (Jan 26)
(In Jan. 26 brief, corrects Q4 earnings per share in first bullet to $0.79 from $0.87) Eastman Chemical Co-
TORONTO, July 22 Canadian National Railway, Canada's largest railroad, posted a higher net profit for the second quarter on Monday, helped by freight rate increases and higher volumes due to strong energy markets.
Net income rose to C$717 million ($693.42 million), or C$1.69 per diluted shares, from C$631 million, or C$1.44 per share, during the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, earnings per share rose to C$1.66 from C$1.50 per share a year earlier.
Feb 27 Financial services company Willis Towers Watson named Imran Qureshi to head its business in the U.S. Midwest region.
Feb 27 ABC's Sunday night broadcast of the Academy Awards drew 32.9 million U.S. viewers, the smallest audience for the Oscars since 2008, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit on Monday.