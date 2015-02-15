(Adds CN details, CP Rail talks)
TORONTO Feb 14 Canadian National Rail
said on Saturday that it has reached a tentative labor agreement
with the union representing its train engineers in Canada.
Canada's largest railway said the deal with the Teamsters
Canada Rail Conference, which covers about 1,800 locomotive
engineers, will be put to a ratification vote by mid-April, when
results will be made public. The Montreal-based rail operator
did not disclose the agreement's details, pending the vote.
CN Rail is still in talks with Unifor, the union that
represents about 4,800 workers, including clerical employees and
truck operators.
Unifor and the Teamsters have also been negotiating with
Canadian Pacific Railway, the country's No. 2 railroad.
But unlike CP, neither union had announced a strike deadline at
CN Rail.
Talks between CP and the two unions were approaching a
midnight deadline that would see thousands of workers walk off
the job on Sunday if a deal is not reached.
The Canadian government joined contract talks between CP
and unionized staff on Friday to help stave off a potential
strike but it also began laying the groundwork to introduce
back-to-work legislation.
The Conservative government put the legislation on
Parliament's notice paper for Monday, meaning it could pass it
into law soon after any strike.
CP has said its managers will be ready to take over if
engineers and conductors go on strike.
(Reporting by Amran Abocar; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)