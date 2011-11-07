Nov 7 Canadian National Railway ( CNR.TO ) Co sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts on Monday, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.45 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.236 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.607 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 75 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 2.85 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.339 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 2.947 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS