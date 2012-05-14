CALGARY, Alberta May 14 The Alberta government said on Monday it has charged Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for releasing poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas from its Horizon oil sands plant two years ago and failing to report the incident.

The provincial environment ministry said Canadian Natural, the country's biggest independent oil explorer, faces three counts related to the incident. Its first court appearance is scheduled for July 11 in Fort McMurray, Alberta. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones\Editing by Peter Galloway)