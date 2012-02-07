CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands plant in northern Alberta is shut down for unplanned repairs and could be off line for two to three weeks, a knowledgeable source said on Tuesday.

The shutdown follows weekend maintenance at the 110,000 barrel a day operation, the source said. The plant was down for seven months in 2011 following a fire early that year.

"It's off, and probably for two to three weeks," the source said.

Canadian Natural officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)