* Seen returning to full output in mid- to late March
* Damage worse than initially thought
* Production forecast cut to 93,000-105,000 bpd
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 13 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd's Horizon oil sands plant will not return
to full output until mid- to late March, as repairs to a
processing unit at the northern Alberta site will take longer
than first expected, the company said on Monday.
Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil
explorer, shut the plant down last week for what it initially
believed would be minor repairs to a fractionation unit, which
separates hydrocarbons from the coker facility into various
components.
"On February 11, upon gaining full access to the
fractionator, Canadian Natural determined the damage to be
somewhat more extensive than originally thought, with a current
estimated time to return to full production levels now targeted
for mid- to late March," it said in a statement.
The company said the extended outage has forced it to cut
its production target. It now expects the operation to pump
93,000-103,000 barrels a day in 2012, down from the previous
forecast of 105,000-115,000 bpd.
The unplanned maintenance at Horizon, which has a capacity
of 110,000 bpd, comes after discounts for Canadian synthetic
crude widened to record levels into the mid-$20s a barrel under
benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude.
The grade sold for about $18.50 a barrel under WTI on
Monday, market sources said.
For most of last year, light synthetic crude sold for a
premium to WTI due to a seven-month outage at Horizon that
followed a devastating fire.
Shares in Canadian Natural rose 42 Canadian cents, or 1
percent, to C$38.17 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The company
announced the extended shutdown after the market closed.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
