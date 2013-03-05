CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it is conducting routine maintenance at its 115,000 barrel a day Horizon oil sands project in northern Alberta, but did not give details of the work or the impact on production levels.

"Normal repairs and maintenance are routine and ongoing, which we complete on all of our assets," the company said in an emailed statement. "Apart from this routine work, and as previously disclosed, there is a major turnaround planned for Horizon in spring 2013."

Canadian Natural has said it plans an 18-day shutdown at Horizon beginning in May. The work will include a catalyst change, inspections and other maintenance.