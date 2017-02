CALGARY, Alberta Feb 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has shut down production at its Horizon oil sands plant in northern Alberta to conduct unplanned maintenance, the company said on Tuesday.

Canadian Natural, the country's largest independent oil explorer, said in an email that the outage does not change its annual production targets. It declined further comment.

A source told Reuters earlier that the 110,000 bpd plant could be down for two to three weeks. (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)