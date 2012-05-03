* Q1 EPS C$0.39 vs C$0.04
* Per-share op profit $0.27 vs est. C$0.44
* Horizon oil sands project had unexpected outage
(Adds detail and comment)
CALGARY, Alberta, May 3 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd's first-quarter profit surged more than
ninefold as sales of light and heavy oil rose 5 percent, partly
offsetting an unplanned oil sands outage and weaker domestic oil
and gas prices, the country's largest independent energy
producer said on Thursday.
Canadian Natural earned C$427 million ($433 million), or 39
Canadian cents a share, up from a year-earlier C$46 million, or
4 Canadian cents a share.
The company's adjusted earnings, excluding onetime items,
were C$300 million, or 27 Canadian cents a share, lagging the
average estimate among analysts of 44 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Steve Laut, the company's president, said that low natural
gas prices was one of the factors behind the wide discrepancy
between its results and analysts' expectations for its profit.
He also said that heavily discounted Canadian oil prices, a
wide differential between the West Texas Intermediate oil price
benchmark and the European Brent standard also cut into profits.
However, the largest impact came from an unplanned,
month-long shutdown of the company's 110,000 barrel per day
Horizon oil sands plant in February.
"The (biggest factor) was the Horizon outage," he told
reporters following the company's annual meeting. "But we think
all those things are temporary ... Differentials are coming
back, Horizon's back on and so we think we will have a strong
year."
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
development, was C$1.3 billion, or C$1.16 a share - up 20
percent from C$1.07 billion, or 97 Canadian cents a share.
Overall production averaged 612,279 barrels of oil
equivalent a day, up 8 percent as a result of successful light
and heavy oil drilling as well as the addition of some oil sands
production compare with the same period last year.
The Horizon oil sands plant went off line in mid-February
for an extended outage following what it had initially thought
would be minor repairs to a fractionation unit. It was down for
almost all of the first quarter of 2011, however, due to a fire.
This year's outage forced the company to reduce the
operation's annual production forecast to 93,000-103,000 barrels
a day from 105,000-115,000.
Before the results, Canadian Natural shares fell 97 Canadian
cents, or nearly 3 percent, to C$32.94 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Thursday. That represents a drop of 24 percent in
the past 12 months.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones and Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer, Gary Hill)