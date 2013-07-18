CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday that steam restrictions imposed on its Wolf Lake and Primrose oil sands projects by Alberta regulators on Thursday are unlikely to change its 2013 production forecast from its thermal oil sands operations.

The Alberta Energy Regulator imposed the restrictions after four spills of bitumen emulsion at the sites this year.

The company said in a statement it is investigating the cause of the spills and believes it to be a mechanical issues.

The spills, which are not a health risks, are being cleaned up with minimal environmental impact, Canadian Natural said.