CALGARY, Alberta, July 18 Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd said on Thursday that steam restrictions
imposed on its Wolf Lake and Primrose oil sands projects by
Alberta regulators on Thursday are unlikely to change its 2013
production forecast from its thermal oil sands operations.
The Alberta Energy Regulator imposed the restrictions after
four spills of bitumen emulsion at the sites this year.
The company said in a statement it is investigating the
cause of the spills and believes it to be a mechanical issues.
The spills, which are not a health risks, are being cleaned
up with minimal environmental impact, Canadian Natural said.