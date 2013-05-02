BRIEF-Fluidigm Corp files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta May 2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday that a planned maintenance shutdown of its 115,000 barrel per day Horizon oil sands project in northern Alberta began on April 30.
The company said the 24-day turnaround will improve the reliability of the project, which includes an oil sands mine and an upgrader that converts tar-like bitumen into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $125 million -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On March 7, 2017, company initiated a plan to consolidate its operations to its corporate headquarters in San Diego, CA
* Investar Holding Corp announces agreement to acquire Citizens Bancshares