Aug 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd reported a 19 percent fall in second-quarter net profit and said it has further cut spending on natural gas as the price of the fuel continues to be weak.

Net income for Canada's largest independent oil explorer and producer fell to C$753 million ($756.8 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, from C$929 million, or 84 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings from operations was 55 Canadian cents per share. ($1 = 0.9950 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)