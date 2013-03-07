BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's largest independent oil producer, said on Thursday it would look to sell 250,000 acres of land from its holdings in the Montney shale-gas field in northeastern British Columbia.
The company said it would look for an outright sale of the lands or form a joint venture on the property if it could find a partner with liquefied natural gas expertise.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru